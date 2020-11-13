x
Lackawanna County

Parking lot at Lake Scranton set to close

Crews will be working near the parking area for most of next week, Pennsylvania American Water says.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — The parking lot at Lake Scranton is scheduled to be closed next week while crews are working in the area, according to Pennsylvania American Water.

The lot and pathways from the parking lot to the walking path will be closed beginning Monday, November 16, and should reopen on Thursday, November 19.

Workers will be removing dead trees in that area that are near the parking lot and paths.  As a safety precaution, the area will be closed as the trees are removed and debris is cleaned.

Handicapped parking at the intersection of Route 307 and Lake Scranton Road will be available.