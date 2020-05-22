Lahey Family Fun Park reopens

Mini golf open to the public but with some restrictions.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Even though Lackawanna County is still in the red phase, Lahey Family Fun Park opened its miniature golf course Friday.

All other attractions at the park near Clarks Summit will remain closed.

Owners tell us they based their decision to open on what other mini golf parks were doing.

Governor Wolf allowed golf courses to open May 1st but never explicitly said anything about mini-golf.

"We put a lot of thought into it. When golf courses first opened, we just needed more time. We needed more time to think, we wanted to make sure our plan was foolproof and as safe as possible not only for our staff but more importantly for our customers," said Co-owner, Mara Lahey.

Visitors to Lahey will have to wear masks in and around the clubhouse.

Golfers must keep at least a one-hole distance between groups and no touching flagpoles.

Lahey Family Fun Park will be open through Monday 12 until 8:00 p.m.