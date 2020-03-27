Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Wayne Counties added to 'stay at home' order

Individuals may leave their residence only to perform any of the following allowable individual activities and allowable essential travel:

• Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of their family or household members (including pets), such as obtaining medicine or medical supplies, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home

• Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves, for their family or household members, or as part of volunteer efforts, or to deliver those services or supplies to others to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences

• Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing

• To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business

• To care for a family member or pet in another household

• Any travel related to the provision of or access to the above-mentioned individual activities or life-sustaining business activities

• Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons

• Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services

• Travel to return to a place of residence from an outside jurisdiction

• Travel required by law enforcement or court order

• Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the commonwealth

• Anyone performing life-sustaining travel does not need paperwork to prove the reason for travel.