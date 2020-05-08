Lackawanna League delays high school sports seasons

Friday nights under the lights won't happen as often as usual this fall.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A group of athletes, usually rivals on the field, court, or diamond, came together this afternoon outside Dunmore High School, waiting for the members of the Lackawanna League to decide their collective fate for the fall sports season.

"That just shows how much we all care about this decision. It would go a long way for them to hear our voice on it," said Johnny Gilchrist, who plays football and baseball for Riverside High School.

The league held an emergency meeting today to discuss its options for starting up sports again.

For Dunmore Bucks running back Cristian Buckley, he's worried that without a full season, his chances of getting recruited by one of his top colleges will drop off.

"It's definitely a big year for all the seniors around here. You definitely need to make a statement this year, show what you got," said Buckley.

But Buckley and his teammates would rather play a few games, than none at all.

One of the options floated by the league was a staggered start to the season, with football getting delayed the most.

"I'm not really fond of that idea, I'd like to get my full senior season in, but if it happens...you know, as long as we get to play," said Buckley.

Ultimately, that idea won out.

"We have so many of our member schools starting either in a hybrid or all online and it makes it difficult for us to justify for all of the sports starting on time," said Ronald Collins, principal at North Pocono High School at President of the Lackawanna League.

The league voted to delay the start of each sport's season based on the PIAA's categories of low, moderate, and high-risk sports.

Tennis and golf will begin practicing on August 17, soccer, volleyball, cross country, and field hockey will start on August 24, and football will start on September 14.