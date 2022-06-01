Lackawanna Heritage Fair returns

COVID put the event on pause for the past two years.

MOOSIC, Pa. — The Lackawanna County Heritage Fair has returned to Montage Mountain.

COVID put the event on pause for the past two years.

The cost to get in is $10 and that covers parking, rides, and access to the water park at Montage.

The fair runs through Sunday night

There will be a fireworks show on both Friday and Saturday night.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.