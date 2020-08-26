Couple in Lackawana County celebrate 70 years of marriage

Veronica and Vincent, who are both 92 years old, met at a bar when Vincent was on leave from the navy.

THROOP, Pa. — There are love stories that have happy endings and there are some that don't, but few have a love story that has lasted for 70 years of marriage.

For Veronica and Vincent Cesari of Throop, this was just the case.

"It's been wonderful, we loved each other for 70 years and we still are and it's a nice thing to have, so were trying to see who's going to go first, her and i, and she's fighting the heck out of me," said Vincent Cesari.

Veronica and Vincent, who are both 92 years old, met at a bar when Vincent was on leave from the Navy. Just one year after meeting each other, they were married.

Two doors down from where they currently live is were Veronica grew up and where their wedding took place.

August 26, marks 70 years of marriage and their grandchildren and children wanted to recognize that a love like this doesn't usually last this long.

"My parents love each other so much and 70 years together is something you don't see that often. You can't even find a 70th-anniversary card in any card store that I can find anyway," said Rick Cesari, Veronica and Vincent's son.

"Oh, I hope they make it for 120 years. I mean, I don't want them to go. I need them to be around. They're like my mother and my father," said Ami Cesari Battle, Veronica and Vincent's first grandchild.

If you ask Veronica and Vincent what their secret is to a lifelong happy marriage, they'll offer some advice.