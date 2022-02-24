Lackawanna County's COLTS getting $2 million

Money from the Federal Infrastructure Law will help COLTS improve public transit.

SCRANTON, Pa. — More than $2 million is coming to help improve public transit in Lackawanna County.

That money from the Federal Infrastructure Law will benefit COLTS: the County Of Lackawanna Transit System.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey spoke with local officials about how to use those funds to benefit local seniors and what improvements are needed the most.

"It's an opportunity that we haven't had in a long time to have dollars on top whatever particular entity whether it's COLTS or another entity is receiving through federal appropriations generally so that's the value of this," he said.

In addition to the money for COLTS, Senator Casey says communities across Pennsylvania will be able to apply for $1.75 billion to improve access to train stations for people with disabilities.