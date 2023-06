The woman from Springbrook Township was walking across a street in Beach Haven when she was hit by a car.

BEACH HAVEN, N.J. — A woman from Lackawanna County was killed in a crash in New Jersey.

Investigators say a 78-year-old woman from Springbrook Township was walking across a street in Beach Haven on Monday when she was hit by a car.

Police say the driver of the car had a green light.

No charges are being filed.