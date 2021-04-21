Lackawanna County woman celebrates 101st birthday

Elizabeth Manchuk celebrated with her friends at St. Mary's Villa Residence.

MOSCOW, Pa. — There was a very special celebration for a woman from Lackawanna County who shares her birthday with the Queen of England.

Elizabeth Manchuk turned 101 years old.

She celebrated with her friends at St. Mary's Villa Residence near Moscow and her daughter who drove in from Maine.

Since the rest of her family is spread out all over the world, they attended the party via Zoom.

Elizabeth shares a birthday with Queen Elizabeth who turned 95 but she likes to tell people that it was her birthday first.