A local trivia contest centered on Lackawanna County drew a crowd to the Ritz Theater on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Lackawanna Historical Society hosted its "You're From Here, You Should Know This" trivia contest at the Ritz Theatre Sunday afternoon.

Questions for the game were created by students from Valley View and Riverside High Schools.

Players answered Jeopardy-style questions about people, places, and events in Lackawanna County.

Newswatch 16's Stacy Lange and Photographer Mike Cholko got in on the fun and participated in the trivia game.