Lackawanna County teen cycles for leukemia awareness

She planned the ride for Saturday - because September 4 is World Leukemia Day.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A teenager from Lackawanna County set out to raise awareness for cancer patients on Saturday morning.

Newswatch 16 met Laynie Buli, 15, from Jessup, in Carbondale while she was in the middle of her trek that crossed the county.

Laynie rode the length of the Lackawanna Heritage Trail to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The trip was all in memory of her great-grandfather, who lost his battle with leukemia.

Laynie stopped along the way to collect donations from businesses.

"It means a lot because it's getting spread way more to people than you would think of! And there's a lot of people becoming aware of the situation and definitely way more for the people who don't have support around the area," said Buli.