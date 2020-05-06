Lackawanna County stores back in business

On Friday, many small business owners unlocked their doors to customers for the first time in months.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's a sound small business owners in Lackawanna County have been missing for the last few months - that familiar "ding" of the front door letting them know customers are here, and ready to shop.

"It's really strange... I'm learning how to use the cash register all over again too!" joked Beth Ann Zero, owner of The Wonderstone Gallery in Dunmore.

Zero says it's both exciting and a little scary to open her doors to the public again.

For now, she'll be doing temperature checks before customers come inside, asking everyone to wear a mask, and allowing only one person or family in the store at a time.

"It's just a matter of getting our feet wet, then seeing where we go from here," said Zero.

At Noteology in downtown Scranton, owner Mark Bonfiaglio says he's been blown away by the support he's had from his customers on his first day back in business since mid-March.

"I was really, really impressed and humbled that right as soon as we opened the door, they came," said Bonfiaglio.

Especially for a store that's all about scent, selling perfumes, candles, and sprays, online sales just weren't cutting it.

Bonfiaglio says customers were excited to sniff their way around the store again.

"It felt like a grand opening yesterday. I was mopping the floor, I was putting everything up and getting it all ready and making sure the store looked awesome for everybody to come in and see it again. So it was a great feeling, but it was also a little odd," said Bonfiaglio.

The city just announced it will allow stores and restaurants to conduct business on the sidewalks. Noteology plans to do that.