Lackawanna County residents preparing for the worst, hoping for the best ahead of weekend rainfall

Residents are preparing for the possibility of heavy rainfall this weekend, almost two weeks after flash flooding left two people dead and several homes destroyed.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — For days Maurya Clark of Scranton has spent hours throwing out scrapbooks and other items from her home on Frink Street.

Her neighborhood in west Scranton was among those in Lackawanna County hit hard by flash flooding two weeks ago.

"It's never-ending dirt; I mean, I'm eating it, I'm breathing it," said Maurya Clark.

But as the cleanup from the flooding progresses, more storms looming this weekend have forced Clark to work even faster.

"We are trying to get as many things pulled out from the basement and got cleaned off. We're trying to get them packed up, and somewhere under whether we have a canopy set up, we're talking about putting out another tarp because we don't really have anywhere to put them right now because they were in the basement," explained Clark.

That basement is still drying out. Clark showed Newswatch 16 video she took of water from Lindy Creek rushing in two Saturdays ago.

"That's my waterfall; it just poured in there, and like I said, that was at 7:44 p.m. and 9:11 p.m. it was full," said Clark.

Now Clark has made some changes to her property that will hopefully keep any more water out, "We removed the fence panel to give it a way to get out," she said.

City officials say extra pumps have been brought in and put in areas affected by the flooding earlier this month.

They also say crews will be on call throughout the weekend in case severe flooding happens again.

If your home or business was impacted by the flash flooding nearly two weeks ago in Lackawanna County, there are resources available.

Saturday is the last day for the county's Multi-Agency Resource Center at the Chinchilla Hose Company near Clarks Summit.

Both state and local officials will be on hand Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the firehouse in the Abingtons.