Lackawanna County residents impacted by governor's order

The state's stay-at-home order now affects four more counties in our area.

SCRANTON, Pa. — New numbers as the spread of coronavirus continues in Pennsylvania has prompted the governor to add more counties to his stay-at-home order.

"I think it's really sad that people have ignored the severity of this problem and continue to go out, continue to gather in social situations when everyone else is doing their part and staying home," said Jocelyn Kreig of Moosic.

"I have a 14 month old at home and we need to make sure we're stocked up since we don't know how long we'll be stuck in the house for. It's already been a week. we have to get milk and everything, I doubt there's going to be anything left though," Karysa Fashouer of Spring Brook Township said.

"We have to eat and we have to do things like that we have to go out that way, so I don't know how we're going to control it if we still have to go out and go to stores. I mean, we're still having to go out so that presents a problem," said Lorraine Cerato of Moosic.

"I expected the stay-in-place order to happen, especially after I saw the numbers in Lackawanna and Luzerne County increase. So I think the governor is being proactive about it, because it was something that was going to happen eventually, so I think it's better to get it done now," Stanley Kania of Moosic said.

"I definitely hope that they take it more seriously but more so, I hope if they don't that there's repercussions for it because that's the only way that this is going to end," Kreig added.

The state also says that law enforcement is focused on making sure everyone is aware of the stay-at-home order, rather than on enforcing the order.

But non-essential businesses that were ordered to close last week are still subject to enforcement.