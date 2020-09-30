Lackawanna County Republicans gather for debate

They gathered at their campaign headquarters to watch the presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Republicans in Lackawanna County gathered at their campaign headquarters to watch tonight's debate.

The local GOP leaders are confident they can follow the lead of their fellow Republicans in Luzerne county and flip Lackawanna into President Trump's column in 2020.

"I think the voters are going to see a real contrast you see President Trump putting the American people first and Joe Biden don't know who he puts first. Maybe China? But it's not the people of Northeastern and Central Pa," said Lance Stange, Lackawanna County Republican Party Chair.

This was just one of a few watch parties hosted by Lackawanna County's Republican Party.