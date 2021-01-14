Lackawanna County prepared for any security threats

City, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies held a meeting to prepare for next week's inauguration. Sheriff McAndrew says there have been no threats.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In the event of any violent or criminal activities surrounding the presidential inauguration, Lackawanna County will be ready.

City, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies met on Thursday, ahead of the big day next week.

"The meeting was productive, it was fruitful. We pooled our resources together, our manpower. Logistically, if we need to respond to an emergency, we would be able to do that expeditiously," said Lackawanna County Sheriff Mark McAndrew.

The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitols in the days leading up to the inauguration.

Sheriff McAndrew is not aware of any such protests being planned in Lackawanna County.

"I'd like the people to know that we have received no credible, imminent threats here in Lackawanna County. This meeting was just to prepare in the event that things change. This is a fluid situation, so things could change pretty rapidly."

While officials won't specify which locations they'll be focusing on, the sheriff tells us they're prepared for anything.

"We prepare for the worst all the time. I won't discuss the tactical aspects of it, but in the event that something does happen, we are prepared for it."