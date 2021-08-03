Lackawanna County man sentenced to probation for tax evasion

He will serve three years of probation and pay over $100,000 in restitution.

A man from Old Forge was sentenced to three years probation on Friday after failing to report over $500,000 in taxable income.

Officials say Christopher Jones, 54, failed to report taxable income between 2014 and 2019 to avoid paying federal income taxes.

Jones failed to report the income he gained through illegal bookmaking activities.

He was sentenced to three years probation and to pay over $100,000 in restitution for taxes due. Jones will serve six months of his probation at home.