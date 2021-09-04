Lackawanna County man nominated for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Man of the Year

Alec Senofonte, 31, was nominated to participate in this year's campaign by a woman whose child is battling cancer.

DUNMORE, Pa. — By day, Alec Senofonte from Waverly is busy operating his tree-cutting service, but in between those hours, he's working to cut out cancer.

"I am running for Man of the Year for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Northeast Pennsylvania. I was nominated for the position, which I gladly accepted," said Alec.

Alec, 31, was nominated to participate in this year's campaign by a woman whose child is battling cancer.

To become Man of the Year, Alec has to raise the most money for the society through an online campaign.

"The goal we initially set was $25,000, and we are rapidly approaching that, and we still have a little more than a month and a half for the campaign. I'm never going to be satisfied regardless of what we raise because there's never enough when it comes to something like that, so I'd love to hit $50,000, and that would be amazing for us," said Senofonte.

It would be amazing for the organization and someone very close to Alec, his 10-year-old nephew Luca Burgio.

Luca holds a few titles himself, including big brother, pro-Lego builder, and "Boy of the Year" for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Northeast Pennsylvania.

Luca was diagnosed with leukemia in September of 2018. He finished his treatment in January.

"When he told me that he was doing this, I was happy. A lot of people raised money for me, and I was happy when he was raising money for other people who had cancer, too," said Luca.

Tori Donahue is Luca's mom and Alec's sister. She has spent the last few years educating herself and her family about blood cancer—an illness that nearly 1.3 million Americans are either living with or are in remission from.

All money raised by her brother's efforts will go to the organization to fund cancer research, support families undergoing treatments, and produce medicine.

"LLS just does so much for so many families. They do so much for research, so much for funding of manufacturing of drugs. This was an organization that we knew we would be supporting for the rest of our lives in terms of helping raise funds because they do such a tremendous amount of work for blood cancer research and patients," said Donahue.

Donahue says their work helped Luca along his journey to the finish line.

"I have the best nephew, strongest, hardest fighter I've ever met in my life, and he's an inspiration to me every day," said Alec.