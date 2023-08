Troopers are looking for the man from Spring Brook Township. He has not been seen since Thursday afternoon.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — State police are looking for a missing man in Lackawanna County.

Ross Prizzi, 92, went missing Thursday afternoon in Spring Brook Township.

Police say he is driving a blue and silver Chevrolet conversion van with PA registration HZM-6507.

Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.