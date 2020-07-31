Lackawanna County man faces serious charges in scheme

Federal Agents say Brian Larry was part of a scheme that raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County is facing federal charges for his role in an identity theft scheme.

Brian Larry, 56, of Clarks Summit is accused of defrauding an automobile warranty company in Wilkes-Barre out of hundreds of thousands of dollars over the course of four years.

Officials say Larry worked at the business as a claims adjuster.

The scheme involved making up fake invoices for non-existent auto repair work, forging signatures on those invoices, and then sending them off to the warranty company for payment.

Brian Larry allegedly approved the payments for those fake claims.

A man from Rhode Island, Jason Pannone, owned three of the garages where the fake repairs supposedly took place.

Federal officials say the duo made roughly $400,000 from the scheme.

Two others from Rhode Island were involved as well and pleaded guilty and agreed to pay restitution.

Brian Larry and Pannone face charges of Conspiracy, Wire Fraud, and Identity Theft.