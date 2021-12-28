Lackawanna County helping tornado victims

SCRANTON, Pa. — A community-wide effort is underway to help tornado victims in Kentucky.
Times-Shamrock Communications in Scranton started Operation Kentucky Care-a-Van where people can donate supplies, clothing, and other essentials to help those down south.
Newswatch 16 stopped by the Gerrity's store along Keyser avenue to see the donations piling up.
"I can absolutely see that the timing of this was beneficial from the point of view that people are giving spirit around this time of year. So it is good and it is happening now obviously for the families down there this is the worst time of year this could happen," said Joe Fasula, owner of Gerrity's.
All nine Gerrity's stores in our area are collecting donations until January 4.
