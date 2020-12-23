Lackawanna County gives grants to restaurants

Restaurants in Lackawanna County received a last-minute Christmas gift from county commissioners to help them survive through the latest COVID-19 restrictions.

SCRANTON, Pa. — No Christmas gift could beat what was being given out in the lobby of the Lackawanna County Government Center in Scranton — $10,000 checks to each to restaurants in the county affected by the current COVID-19 restrictions.

"I wanted to hug the girl who called, that girl right there," said Paul Cooper of Cooper's Seafood. "I started crying, I did. It's so overwhelming."

Cooper says the grant from the county will help the family business, Cooper's Seafood, stay open through the roughest year they've had since the place opened in 1948.

"We started when we were 12 years old washing dishes back in the '60s. Nothing, never saw anything like this before. But how could it not be? A total shutdown."

The Lackawanna County office of economic development used $ 1 million of CARES Act funding to provide the $10,000 grants they were given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"To be able to hand someone a check for $10,000, it makes a big difference. It's a good thing," said Lackawanna County Commissioner Chrish Chermak.

When the owner of the Keystone Diner on North Main Avenue in Scranton came in for his check, he was overcome with emotion. The owner told us the money will mean he won't have to lay off employees the week of Christmas.

Kathy Deleo told us the money will mean her husband, the owner of Deleo's Catering in Peckville, will be able to pay the bills while recovering from complications from COVID-19.