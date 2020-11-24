Lackawanna County girl raises money for healthcare workers

A cool drink led to some cool cash in Lackawanna County. Now, that money's going to say thanks to those fighting coronavirus.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Emma Gouldsbury, 9, raised around $200 selling lemonade outside her parents' restaurant near Daleville.

Monday night, she donated the money to help health care workers on the frontline.

"It makes me feel really great and happy to help people," said Emma.

"It's so incredible, our nurses and doctors, our frontline caregivers are fighting this every day, and it's just so special to have something come from the community and from a young girl, from the heart means everything," added Cheryl Connolly.