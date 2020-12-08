Lackawanna County elections bureau explains mail-in ballot process

As more and more voters consider staying home from the polls in November due to the pandemic, there are a lot of questions surrounding the mail-in ballot process.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's already pretty busy at the Lackawanna County Elections Bureau, and staff here know that it's only a matter of time before this scene turns chaotic. More voters are sending in mail-in ballots than ever before, and that means a lot more work ahead of the big day in November.

"Once we wrapped up our June election, I feel like we're just starting right back up into the November 3 general election," said Marion Medalis, Lackawanna County Department of Elections Director.

The process for filling out and sending in your mail-in ballot is very similar to the process for absentee ballots.

So, what is the difference between the two?

"An absentee ballot request, you would need to give us a reason why you're requesting it, meaning you're going to be out of the municipality, or you have an illness or a disability. A mail-in ballot, you don't need any reason to request one," said Medalis.

Voters in Pennsylvania do not automatically receive an application for a mail-in ballot. You have to apply for one.

You can pick up and drop off your application for a mail-in ballot contact-free at the Lackawanna County Government Center

What happens if your mail-in ballot is postmarked on or before November 3, but it isn't delivered until after the election? Does it still count? Medalis says no.

"Right now, postmarks don't count. The ballot has to be back here by 8 p.m. on Election Day."

What about voter fraud? Is that a concern here at the elections bureau?

"There is no fraud involved in the absentee/mail-in ballot process. I mean, every voter that requests one, we will process it, we will mail them a ballot. Once we receive that ballot back, the ballot will be counted," said Medalis.