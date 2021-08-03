Lackawanna County doctor pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks

In 2018, he began accepting monthly cash kickbacks in exchange for collecting DNA samples from Medicare patients.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A doctor from Waverly has pleaded guilty for his involvement in two conspiracies to receive bribes and kickbacks.

According to officials, Lee Besen began accepting monthly cash kickbacks and bribes in exchange for collecting DNA samples from Medicare patients in 2018 as a primary care physician.

He would then send the samples for genetic tests to laboratories in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Besen would receive anywhere from $500 to over $8,000 for the samples.