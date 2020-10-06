Lackawanna County CNAs get free sneakers

About 20 certified nurse assistants from Allied Services, Geisinger, and Commonwealth Health will get free shoes.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A running store is putting its best foot forward to give back to front-line workers.

About 20 certified nurse assistants from Allied Services, Geisinger, and Commonwealth Health stopped by Scranton Running Company to be fitted for free shoes.

A representative for On Footwear raised $1,500 by running 100 miles in one day.

He decided to use that money to buy shoes for front-line workers; some of the donations went to CNA's in the Scranton area.

"I'm on my feet most of the day, 11.5 hours at least," said Allied Services CNA Debbie Ryan. "It does take a toll on your body being on your feet all day, so I think good shoes will really be good."