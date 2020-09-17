Lackawanna County business and others go cashless for COVID-19

Some area businesses are moving to credit-only systems during this health crisis.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Roba Family Farms location in North Abington Township is especially popular during the fall season, and it is going cashless.

Customers will use credit or debit cards for purchases here, or they will be able to exchange cash for gift cards to use.

"It's just like a credit card. You get a plastic gift card you can exchange the cash at admissions and then you can use it throughout your visit, so if cash is the only option somebody has, we are able to accommodate that. We'll switch it over at the very beginning of your visit," said Jeff Roba.

The Roba Family also runs Lakeland Orchard and Cidery in Scott Township, and that is also cashless. They say it is all an effort to keep money from exchanging hands and to keep lines moving and people further apart.

"It's a lot faster. We felt we'd be able to keep our lines down and then in terms of just exchanging things between staff and guest, we all know money is very dirty, to begin with, and then when COVID came up, we thought we probably don't want to be sending cash back and forth between guests and employees. That played into it as well," said Roba.

Other businesses are doing the same during this health crisis.

The Roba family cannot say this is a permanent change, just one they are making now in response to this pandemic.

"We need to see how it goes for a full season. One of the things that is the con to all of this is the con in all of this, is any credit card company is taking a percent of that sale for the processing. It ranges anywhere from one and a half to two and a half and three and a half percent depending on who you are using."