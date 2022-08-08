Lackawanna County attorney charged with encouraging prostitution

A Lackawanna County attorney is facing serious charges after some of his alleged clients came forward, accusing him of inappropriate contact.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Former Assistant District Attorney Corey Kolcharno turned himself in Monday on four charges of encouraging prostitution and was arraigned after four women accused him of forcing himself on them and giving them money for those sexual encounters, according to state police.

According to court paperwork, the women struggled with addiction, had a history of being sexually abused, or suffered other vulnerabilities when they started seeking legal help from Kolcharno.

Kolcharno would allegedly request sexual acts in exchange for money or a break on their legal fees after some time.

Kolcharno, 47, from Peckville, worked as an assistant in the Lackawanna County district attorney's office from 2005 to 2011.

He was working at a private law firm when these crimes were alleged to have occurred between 2018 and 2022.

Kolcharno's lawyer issued the following statement:

"Attorney Kolcharno has made a conscious decision to accept responsibility and acknowledge mistakes he has made in the past both as a professional as well as a human being. It is his hope that by accepting responsibility, he can move his life forward in a positive fashion not only for himself but especially his family."

Kolcharno waived his preliminary hearing and his next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.