Lackawanna County approves company to handle property reassessment

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Lackawanna County commissioners approved a company to handle a countywide property assessment.

The commissioners voted to sign a contract to pay Tyler Technologies of Plano, Texas, to perform the reassessment.

It should be completed in 2025 and in effect by 2026.

Tyler Technologies also did Monroe County's assessment in 2016.

The commissioners voted 2 - 1 to accept a proposal from the company to do the reassessment. Republican Chris Chermak was the dissenting vote. Democrats Debi Domenick and Jerry Notarianni voted to approve.

The vote is contingent on approval from lawyers on the agreement.

Property tax reassessment hasn't been done in the county since the 1960s.