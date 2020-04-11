Update: Biden takes Lackawanna County

Lackawanna County elections officials say they were the first county in the state to finish counting mail-in ballots.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Democratic candidate Joe Biden lived in the Electric City for the first ten years of his life.

According to Lackawanna County election officials, Biden is has won the county.

This is an election night unlike any other, instead of victory parties, all eyes are on the Lackawanna County Government Center at The Globe where county elections officials were counting an unprecedented amount of mail-in ballots.

They made quick work of it, the process was done around 9:30 p.m.

They attribute their success to an envelope opening machine that saved them a lot of time.

About 50 county workers canvassed and then scanned and counted more than 40-thousand ballots that were either mailed in or dropped in a dropbox.

Operations like that one are crucial to the Presidential election since Pennsylvania is such a hotly contested swing state and so many voters chose to vote by mail.

Election officials there were happy the process of counting those ballots went so smoothly.

"We've been very fortunate with the envelope opener and the 50 plus people we had here taking them out we were able to get through the process very quickly. We were able to get all the envelopes open and out, the ballots out, from 7 am to 5 pm we started running machines around 1:15," said Brian Jeffers.

In Lackawanna County, the mail-in ballots can make a huge difference in an election.