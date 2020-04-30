Lackawanna College offers special scholarship

Graduating seniors who participate in the college's dual enrollment program can receive nearly 500 scholarships that are available.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Because of the uncertainty that many high school seniors are facing right now, Lackawanna College is offering a special scholarship to hundreds of area students.

Graduating seniors who participate in the college's dual enrollment program can receive nearly 500 scholarships that are available ranging from$1,200 to $10,000 or more.

"It is our way of giving back and helping the community rebuild and for families who are struggling and have had to rethink higher education plans for next year, this is the opportunity to not lose any time and not lose a step," said Jill Murray, Lackawanna College President-Elect.