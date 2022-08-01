College building declared unsafe in Scranton

A broken water line that flooded the basement of Angeli Hall at Lackawanna County forced its closure Monday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning.

The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated and the utilities shut off.

Newswatch 16 found signs on the door of the building detailing the closure.

The hall houses offices, classrooms, the police academy, esports facilities and much more.

No word on when repairs will be complete.