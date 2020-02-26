Lackawanna College being considered for presidential candidate town hall

College official were contacted Tuesday night by Fox News.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Fox News Network is interested in hosting a televised town hall meeting in Scranton with a presidential candidate, according to officials at Lackawanna College.

College officials were contacted Tuesday night by Fox News. They asked the school for information and pictures of the Lackawanna College Student Union and the theater at Lackawanna College.

Fox News did not say which candidate they are considering for the town hall.