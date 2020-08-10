UPDATE: Interstate 81 back open after deadly crash in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, Pa. — Interstate 81 northbound was shut down in Lackawanna County after a deadly tractor-trailer crash.
The tractor-trailer rolled down an embankment around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 180 in Moosic and landed on a car, crushing it.
The man and woman in that vehicle are dead.
The driver of the tractor-trailer is OK.
Both lanes of Interstate 81 north were closed from the Moosic exit (180) to the Davis Street exit (182). That's about a two-mile stretch.
Because of that wreck and investigation, people were trapped in traffic for hours. Many were still stuck on the interstate Thursday morning.
