La Festa Italiana begins in Scranton

Fans of Italian food won't have trouble finding any favorites at La Festa this weekend. Restaurants and businesses spent days preparing and setting up shop.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The sounds and smells of cooking food can be found all around Courthouse Square in Scranton.

Many Italian restaurants and businesses bring the best of their menus every year for La Festa Italiana to feed the hungry crowds.

Capone's Pizzeria no longer has a storefront but sets up shop at La Festa, and there's a lot to do before the festival officially kicks off.

"Wednesday night setting, up last night setting up. Right now, I'm here to do prep, getting things prepped up so we can service the people fast," said Tom Croghan, Capone's Pizzeria.

Biscotto's in Pittston is new to La Festa this year.

"He likes to cook. He's a good cook, and we'll see how to get his name around. And we'll see how well he could do," said Frank Padula, Biscotto's

With hot weather in the forecast, vendors have to be prepared for the heat and the crowds that usually come with it.

"We'll have to deal with what we have found. We have fans to circulate the air, so hopefully, we can get through it," said Padula.

"Last year, we did have some of that rain, but it really didn't affect us. I was really surprised. This year. It's going to be great weather for what we're seeing. So we're hoping for a great turnout," said Brian Smyla, The Royal Bakery.

Brian Smyla from The Royal Bakery in Wyoming was setting up for the weekend. He says it's a lot of work feeding others but looks forward to a taste of the offerings himself.

"I love the food here. We get to go around and sample all the other vendor's food and everything, and it's just great," said Smyla.

There's also live entertainment all weekend. The festival runs through Monday evening.