Kwanzaa celebration in Scranton

The celebration was held at the Black Scranton Project Center for Arts & Culture along North Main Avenue in the city.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In the Electric City, the Black Scranton Project is celebrating the first day of Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa derives from the Swahili phrase meaning "first fruits of the harvest."

The non-profit is celebrating the holiday with the community for the first time and is set to have exciting programs for the entire family to enjoy.

"I feel like Kwanzaa is one of those holidays that we know of but don't really know how to practice it. My favorite part about Kwanzaa is that it's very low stakes. All you really need is family, friends, community, and a little bit of food," said Glynis Johns, Black Scranton Project Founder.

"It's based on seven principles that come from Swahili language, and they're all very simple. Today is Umoja, which means unity. Unity can mean whatever you want it to be, so we just want to bring people in from the community," said Johns.

To take part in the events the non-profit has to offer, you can visit their website by clicking here.