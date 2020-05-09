x
Kitchen fire damages home in Clarks Summit

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A home is heavily damaged following a fire Friday afternoon in Lackawanna County.

Flames broke out on Melrose Avenue in Clarks Summit around 4:30.

The homeowner tells Newswatch 16 he was doing paperwork with a kettle on the stove.

When he left the room, a paper blew onto the stove and caught on fire.

He was able to get out and is being helped by the Red Cross.

Firefighters say the kitchen is heavily damaged and the rest of the home has smoke and water damage.

No one was seriously injured in that fire in Clarks Summit.