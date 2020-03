Justin Kinne admitted to killing 14-month-old Zachary Scott in 2005. Kinne was eligible for parole this spring but he will not be released.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A convicted killer whose case we profiled last year has been denied parole by the state.

