Kids surprised with new bikes in Taylor

Thanks to Taylor Recycling and the Taylor Fire Department, a group of children received new bikes.

Christmas came a few days early for kids in Lackawanna County.

A group of children were surprised with brand new bicycles.

It's all thanks to Taylor Recycling and the Taylor Fire Department.

The new bikes were given to underprivileged kids in the community at the fire station along Union Street in the borough.

And of course, Santa was on hand to wish families a happy holiday season.

"I was so excited because I did not go all out like that like I usually do. Them waking up and seeing that on Christmas morning is gonna be so exciting, I can't wait for Christmas!" said Sheena Onfroy of Taylor.