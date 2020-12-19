Kids receive free coats in Scranton

A woman from Scranton found a way to honor her mother's memory and help those in need at the same time.
Katrina Oleski organized the Coats From Carol coat drive held today in North Scranton.
She collected new or gently used winter coats over the last few months to give to local children today.
"My reasoning for doing it is in honor of my late mother, Carol Oleski. She was very involved with the children, she was on the Scranton School Board and today is to give back to the children because that's what she would be doing if she were still here," said Katrina Oleski of Scranton.
Katrina's mom, Carol, passed away after a battle with lung cancer two years ago.