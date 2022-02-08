Kids in Lackawanna County discovering the world of water

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us how the activities they're doing are teaching them the importance of water.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Kids gathered inside the Valley Community Library in Peckville to participate in a camp about all things water.

Pennsylvania American Water has put together the Wonderful World of Water Camp for about a decade to educate children about how water affects our lives.

"They learn a lot about the water cycle, and where their water comes from, and how pollution can impact that and what they can do to prevent that," said Pennsylvania American Water Official Susan Turcmanovich.

"I did not know what a watershed was and different things that now I think I could go off knowing," said Maya Flores.

The kids also explored the outdoors for some lessons along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail. The hike was guided by experts from the Penn State Extension and the Riverfront Parks Committee, pointing out key parts of the river and the environment around it.

"I learned about lots of different types of trees and what is invasive species," Ronan Keating said.

The camp also uses activities to teach the children about recycling, the impact water has on our environment, and more. If kids are learning about the importance of water now, organizers say it could mean a healthier environment for them as they grow up.

"It's a great opportunity for us to teach them these lessons that they're going to not only take home to their families but also remember as they're doing things in their everyday life," Turcmanovich added.

The Wonderful World of Water Camp runs through August 4.