Kids enjoy Sensory Sensitive Sunday

The event gives kids the chance to play, but without the bright lights and loud noises.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — April is Autism Awareness Month, and one business is making sure every child has a safe place to stay.

Chuck E. Cheese in Dickson City opened two hours earlier on Sunday for Sensory Sensitive Sunday.

The event is geared towards kids with special needs and those who have autism.

It gives them a chance to play like every other kid without the bright lights, loud noises, and costumed characters.

"They love it, they like the quietness of it, it's not too crowded, the children can run free and do whatever they would like," said Randy White, general manager.