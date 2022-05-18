Kids check out emergency vehicles in Lackawanna County

Pennsylvania Ambulance hosted Kids Day at Nay Aug Park. Children were able to touch, tour, and ask questions about various emergency vehicles.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Kids in Lackawanna County got the chance to get up close and personal with emergency vehicles.

Pennsylvania Ambulance hosted Kids Day at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

Children were able to touch, tour, and ask questions about various emergency vehicles.

It's all to help the kids feel more comfortable and safe should they ever been in an emergency situation.

EMS workers also showed off equipment that's made smaller to help children in life-saving situations.

There were sensory bags in the vehicles for any little ones who might be frightened of EMS workers.

"We want to make sure with this event and these bags, when we have kids on our ambulances, they are not afraid, they are willing to talk to us. In our bags, we even have pictures. If they're not comfortable talking to us, they can point to the picture and say this is what hurts," said Brittany Robinson, paramedic, Pennsylvania Ambulance.

The sensory bags include noise-canceling headphones and sunglasses to help the kids feel more comfortable.