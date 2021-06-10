Kickoff of Thanksgiving events in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Once again, the pandemic is changing the way some organizations help those in need this Thanksgiving.
Friends of the Poor says instead of being a sit-down event, its annual Thanksgiving dinner will be takeout again this year.
Takeout meals will be handed out again outside the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday, November 23, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The Family to Family Thanksgiving Food Basket program will continue with pickup outside the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Scranton.
On Wednesday, November 24, from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., families in need can drive up to the center on Olyphant Avenue, and volunteers will place groceries for a Thanksgiving meal inside the trunk.
Family to Family says over the last year and a half, the need has increased. They expect to help about 3,500 families, about 1,000 more than in previous years.
Friends of the Poor and Family to Family are in need of donations to cover costs.