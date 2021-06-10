Kickoff of Thanksgiving events in Lackawanna County

Two organizations that help the hungry have announced their plans for this holiday season.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Once again, the pandemic is changing the way some organizations help those in need this Thanksgiving.

Friends of the Poor says instead of being a sit-down event, its annual Thanksgiving dinner will be takeout again this year.

Takeout meals will be handed out again outside the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday, November 23, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The Family to Family Thanksgiving Food Basket program will continue with pickup outside the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Scranton.

On Wednesday, November 24, from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., families in need can drive up to the center on Olyphant Avenue, and volunteers will place groceries for a Thanksgiving meal inside the trunk.

Family to Family says over the last year and a half, the need has increased. They expect to help about 3,500 families, about 1,000 more than in previous years.