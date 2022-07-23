Kickball tournament benefits THON

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Two Penn State students are raising money for THON, and on Saturday, they held a kickball tournament in Lackawanna County.
THON is a nonprofit that helps children and their families dealing with childhood cancer.
The kickball tournament was held at Hillside Park in Clarks Summit.
The tournament was made up of 8 teams, and the goal was to raise $3,000.
"We're having a kickball tournament to benefit THON so we have eight teams here coming out to play, double elimination, the winner gets $100, and yeah, all the money goes to THON," said Grace Stempien, event organizer.
All the money raised here at the kickball tournament goes directly to THON.
