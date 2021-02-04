Keystone College's Senior Art Exhibit opens this weekend

An exhibit at Keystone College will feature work from nine of the college's senior art students.

SCRANTON, Pa. — After years in the classroom, for the first time, Keystone College students are in a real art gallery, setting up their first real exhibit.

"You put all this time into creating the work, now how do you want to show it? Because I've never shown before," senior Maya Noble said. "It was a process, measuring out and laying out and how do I want this to look and what do I want people to see first? It was a lot of fun," she explained.

Keystone's senior art exhibit opens this weekend at the AFA Gallery in downtown Scranton.

"Really become who you're supposed to be as an artist, so this is our opportunity to show to others who we are as an artist, show our personalities, and what the art means to us instead of just doing these projects," said senior Kathleen McHugh.

That is how the art students came up with the name of their exhibit. It's called "Becoming..." and it will feature work by nine seniors from Keystone's visual arts program.

It just so happens all nine students are women, something instructor Winifred Helton-Harmon thinks is pretty cool.

"They're becoming professional artists, they're becoming the women artists that they have been workings towards all these years," said Helton-Harmon, an adjunct instructor for professional practices.

The students weren't sure this day was going to come. Last year's senior exhibit was canceled. The gallery will follow mask and social distancing guidelines.

"Now come check it out, meet the artists. This has been a journey, and it's a journey of people really fulfilling their dreams," Noble added.