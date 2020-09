Two Keystone College students and an employee have tested positive for COVID-19.

LA PLUME, Pa. — Two Keystone College students and an employee have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the quarantine of 43 students according to the college's website.

The two students who reported positive are in isolation while the employee who reported testing positive is in quarantine.

Of the 43 quarantined students, 13 are quarantining on-campus and 30 off-campus.

The college also sent 11 students for COVID-19 tests and scheduled tests for two other students.