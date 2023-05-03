Keystone College holds maple syrup open house

LA PLUME, Pa. — Folks got the opportunity to check out maple syrup in Lackawanna County.
Keystone College held an open house for its Sugar Shack maple sugar operation.
Participants could experience the production process as it goes from sap to syrup.
There were tours of the whole operation, a presentation on the history of maple sugaring, and tastings of syrup and maple-infused foods.
"A lot of people, you know, they go to the store, they put something on their pancakes and their waffles that they think is maple syrup. And usually, that product doesn't have any maple in it at all. So pure maple syrup comes from the tree it's produced from sap; there's nothing added to it. No colors, no artificial anything," said Kelley Stewart, Director of Woodlands Campus, Keystone College.
For more information on keystone college's maple syrup operation, click here.
There’s a wonderful place that you really should see called The Land of Hatchy Milatchy.