Keeping kids warm with new clothes in Scranton

The Scranton Police Department has been collecting items and donations for students in the city school district for about 10 years.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Before the temperatures dip, kids in Scranton are getting some new warm clothes.

This year, the department received about $5,000 for the cause.

Officers delivered bags of new coats and school uniforms Thursday afternoon to four schools in the district.

"A total of 320 coats were purchased; we have about 300 pairs of socks, 200 hats and gloves, and about 150 uniforms," said Melissa McCafferty, Scranton Police Department.

The department's next collection is its annual toy drive; any new toys can be dropped off inside police headquarters along South Washington Avenue starting Monday.