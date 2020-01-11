Keeping Halloween spooky and safe

Celebrating the spooky holiday looked much different this year.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Along with tricks and treats, this year's Halloween traditions also included masks and social distancing.

At Eagle McClure Hose Company in Old Forge, Parents and their children were thankful that the Trunk or treat still went on.

"Once we heard that CDC didn't want the kids trick or treating we got kind of bummed out, but once we saw the firehouse was going to hold this we thought it was a great idea and just wanted to support the community," said John Grzenda, Old Forge.

"It gives something safer for the kids to do and a lot of people are you know were iffy about trick or treating tonight so you know it's something safe and were social distancing from everybody else," said Megan Meriski, Old Forge.

Like the Trunk or Treat, safety played a role in the 4th annual trick or treat event on Main street in West Scranton.

Participating businesses, like Catalano's market, we're giving out goodies to those who stopped by.

"So far it seems like everyone is coming out in groups, which is great. They are trying to social distance which is wonderful. We're armed with masks for costumes," said Saverio Vonacci, Catalano's Market.

For a major face to face holiday interaction like Halloween has, employees at Catalano's market were surprised with how many people came out.

"Very good turnout, we have beautiful weather for today and we couldn't ask for more. It's open-air so it's another safe aspect of it," said Vonacci.